Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Vifor Pharma alerts:

Shares of GNHAY opened at $26.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.50. Vifor Pharma has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $32.10.

Vifor Pharma AG is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of therapeutic products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Europe, USA, Rest of World, and Group. The firm offers products for iron deficiency, nephrology, and cardio-renal therapies.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Vifor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vifor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.