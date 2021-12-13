Crust Network (CRU) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.44 Million

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 13th. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $28.67 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Network coin can currently be bought for about $9.36 or 0.00019519 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Crust Network has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00038266 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006946 BTC.

Crust Network Profile

Crust Network (CRYPTO:CRU) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

