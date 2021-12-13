Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 275 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 107,728 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,351,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.94.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $249.31 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $157.83 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.63.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.