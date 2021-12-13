Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) to Post -$0.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tango Therapeutics.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

TNGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of TNGX opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. Tango Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tango Therapeutics (TNGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.