Bata 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $19.00 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One Bata coin can now be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Bata has a total market capitalization of $121,586.48 and approximately $19.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bata has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bata alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.02 or 0.00314812 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007611 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000520 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Bata

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bata’s official website is bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.