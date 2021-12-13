Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stake Lifted by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,843 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PXD opened at $184.25 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $107.96 and a fifty-two week high of $196.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.68 and a 200-day moving average of $165.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 40.43%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. Citigroup began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

