ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $157,794,851,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,495 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock opened at $44.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $364.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.