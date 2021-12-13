Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Position Lifted by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $30,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Systelligence LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,384,000. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,903.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 384,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,626,000 after purchasing an additional 376,992 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 30,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $250.37 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $198.89 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

