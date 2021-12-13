Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $18.56 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,208 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 2.5% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $18,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADP opened at $236.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.31 and a 52-week high of $241.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.57.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,513 shares of company stock worth $15,972,182 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

