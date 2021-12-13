Investors Research Corp Has $399,000 Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 960.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

AZN opened at $54.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $168.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.91, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

