Investors Research Corp Buys 6,791 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN opened at $45.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.79. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $45.18 and a 52-week high of $46.34.

