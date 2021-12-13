Investors Research Corp Sells 102 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Investors Research Corp cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Investors Research Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RZG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 28.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 83.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter.

RZG opened at $161.00 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $131.51 and a 52 week high of $178.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.50.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

