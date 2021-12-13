Investors Research Corp Cuts Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Investors Research Corp lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Investors Research Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Investors Research Corp owned 0.71% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RWK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1,070.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 35,534 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,059 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 388,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,890,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after acquiring an additional 28,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 16,305 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWK opened at $92.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.29. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $68.94 and a 12 month high of $97.65.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

