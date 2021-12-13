B&D White Capital Company LLC Makes New Investment in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Hawaiian by 4.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hawaiian by 12.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hawaiian by 17.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Hawaiian by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $19.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $983.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.84 and a 1 year high of $31.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $180.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.76) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wolfe Research cut Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

