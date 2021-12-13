B&D White Capital Company LLC Buys 5,523 Shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF comprises 1.9% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDV. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,926,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDV opened at $63.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.33 and its 200 day moving average is $65.60. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.04 and a fifty-two week high of $67.87.

