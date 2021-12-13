Shayne & CO. LLC Sells 368 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Shayne & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide makes up about 0.3% of Shayne & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Shayne & CO. LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.4% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $86.08 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.28 and a 200-day moving average of $84.90.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

