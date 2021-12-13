Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Purchased by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of LVZ Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. LVZ Inc. owned 0.23% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 38,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 1,184.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 29,103 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $39.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.75. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $31.23 and a 52 week high of $39.90.

