SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3108 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

SL Green Realty has decreased its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of -9,325.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $75.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.66. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $55.41 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SL Green Realty stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 228,788 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.44% of SL Green Realty worth $80,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLG. Barclays increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.