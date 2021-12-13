$48.61 Million in Sales Expected for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) will announce $48.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.41 million to $49.80 million. UMH Properties posted sales of $42.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full year sales of $188.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $187.53 million to $189.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $195.67 million, with estimates ranging from $191.10 million to $200.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UMH shares. TheStreet lowered UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Aegis lifted their price target on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $45,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in UMH Properties by 1,234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in UMH Properties by 11.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMH opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.92%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

