Zacks: Brokerages Expect Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) will report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Douglas Dynamics’ earnings. Douglas Dynamics reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.44 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Douglas Dynamics.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $127.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.35 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $930.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.90. Douglas Dynamics has a 52 week low of $34.99 and a 52 week high of $51.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day moving average of $40.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $374,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.7% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.9% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 76,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Dynamics (PLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.