Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Inter Parfums posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 191.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on IPAR. Citigroup boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $56,588.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 23,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $2,205,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,869 shares of company stock worth $5,506,652. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $96.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.23 and a 200 day moving average of $78.42. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $55.70 and a one year high of $98.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

