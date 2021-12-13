Washington Trust Bank Trims Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Washington Trust Bank reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.3% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GS stock opened at $390.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $237.19 and a one year high of $426.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.81.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

