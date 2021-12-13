Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Invests $93.74 Million in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 816,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,741,000. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 1.0% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.14% of Intercontinental Exchange as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 31,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 72,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,354,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 35,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.55.

NYSE ICE opened at $135.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.66 and a 1-year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,447 shares of company stock worth $23,415,587. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

