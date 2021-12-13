CCG Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,215,000 after purchasing an additional 262,424 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,085,000 after purchasing an additional 154,800 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,389.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 145,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,874,000 after purchasing an additional 124,174 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA stock opened at $100.64 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $110.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.98.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

