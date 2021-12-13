CCG Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 0.9% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 384.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE opened at $106.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.61. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

