pEOS Price Tops $0.0099 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. pEOS has a market capitalization of $8.22 million and $150.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, pEOS has traded 65.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00056559 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.34 or 0.08102789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00078245 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,188.79 or 1.00212930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00054250 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002688 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pEOS is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

