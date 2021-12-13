Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Short Interest Update

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 12,100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHIX opened at $0.08 on Monday. Aluf has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.

Aluf Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in mergers and acquisitions in the development and sale of proprietary software. It provides proprietary software, wafer level reliability testers software algorithms, and hardware used in the testing and data mining of the most commonly used computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics; as well as other advanced magnetic, semiconductor and nanotechnology based device components.

