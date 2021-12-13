Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Short Interest Update

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 12,100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AHIX opened at $0.08 on Monday. Aluf has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.
About Aluf
