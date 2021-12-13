Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) Short Interest Up 222,100.0% in November

Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,200 shares, a growth of 222,100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,595,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AZFL opened at $0.00 on Monday. Amazonas Florestal has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

About Amazonas Florestal

Amazonas Florestal Ltd. engages in timber activities. It operates in Brazil forest. The company was founded on December 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

