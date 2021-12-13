Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Short Interest Update

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 34,400.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SEGI opened at $0.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.15.
About Sycamore Entertainment Group
