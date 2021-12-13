Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Short Interest Update

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 34,400.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SEGI opened at $0.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

About Sycamore Entertainment Group

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in motion picture and video production. Its operations include film acquisitions, publicity, print and billboard advertising, film distribution, online marketing, script reading and film review. The company was founded by Edward A.

