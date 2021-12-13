Tether Gold Price Tops $1,785.11 on Top Exchanges (XAUT)

Tether Gold (CURRENCY:XAUT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. Tether Gold has a market capitalization of $188.42 million and $795,069.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $1,785.11 or 0.03712302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tether Gold has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00038450 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006933 BTC.

Tether Gold Profile

Tether Gold (XAUT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 105,549 coins. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to . Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

