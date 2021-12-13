Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 93 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies accounts for 1.2% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.08% of Zebra Technologies worth $20,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $614.55 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $363.00 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $562.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $8,016,387 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.43.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

