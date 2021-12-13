Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $50.23 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.84.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

