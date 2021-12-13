Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,001 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.15.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $951,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $1,220,914.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 136,881 shares of company stock valued at $15,812,388 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $121.84 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $123.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.62.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

