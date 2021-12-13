Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.300-$5.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.90 billion-$137.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.05 billion.Centene also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.050-$5.150 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Centene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.18.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $78.45 on Monday. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $79.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.77 and a 200 day moving average of $69.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,003,431.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,326 shares of company stock worth $4,172,047 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

