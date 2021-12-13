Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $715.53.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total transaction of $576,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 45,683 shares of company stock valued at $29,922,211. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $669.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $610.79 and its 200 day moving average is $600.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.