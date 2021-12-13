Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.050-$5.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.20 billion-$126.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.24 billion.Centene also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.300-$5.500 EPS.
Shares of Centene stock opened at $78.45 on Monday. Centene has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $79.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.20. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 63.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $591,533.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,047. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
About Centene
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
