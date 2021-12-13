Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.050-$5.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.20 billion-$126.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.24 billion.Centene also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.300-$5.500 EPS.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $78.45 on Monday. Centene has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $79.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.20. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 63.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Centene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Roth Capital began coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.18.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $591,533.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,047. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

