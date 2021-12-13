SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XHE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 56,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 70.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 107.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock opened at $113.20 on Monday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52 week low of $107.70 and a 52 week high of $133.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.