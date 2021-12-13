Bank Hapoalim BM Grows Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ASML by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ASML by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,142,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 2.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.33.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $784.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $798.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $772.51. The firm has a market cap of $321.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $452.17 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. ASML’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.