SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Sold by Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 39.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 678,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 437,670 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Bank ETF comprises about 1.2% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $35,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBE opened at $54.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.05. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $58.31.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

