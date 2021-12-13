Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Acquires Shares of 1,413 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,817,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,886 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,057,000 after acquiring an additional 843,590 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,350,000 after acquiring an additional 660,280 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,450,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,664,000 after acquiring an additional 633,667 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,539,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,707,000 after acquiring an additional 552,028 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $159.74 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $123.52 and a 52 week high of $162.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.32.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

