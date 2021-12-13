Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,632,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $935,353,000 after purchasing an additional 298,190 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 59.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,845 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,736,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $648,356,000 after buying an additional 640,429 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the second quarter worth about $681,422,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 170.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,148,000 after buying an additional 4,582,087 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $188,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,682 shares of company stock valued at $5,567,186 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $45.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.82. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

