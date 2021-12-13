Bank Hapoalim BM Purchases 423 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,438,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,073,000 after buying an additional 89,928 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,305,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR opened at $75.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.18.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

