Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $87.68 Million in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 792,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,675,000. Sony Group accounts for about 1.5% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Sony Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $122.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.08 and its 200-day moving average is $108.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. Cowen started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.