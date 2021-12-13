Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases 324,747 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 17.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,229,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,747 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF comprises 2.6% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $147,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 13,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 751.9% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ITB opened at $83.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.51. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

