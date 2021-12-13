Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 65.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,009 shares during the quarter. Square makes up about 5.7% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Square worth $225,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Square during the second quarter worth $1,249,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at $14,394,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 6.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Square by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.66.

SQ stock opened at $179.34 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.75 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.39.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total transaction of $4,888,852.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total value of $1,329,852.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,800 shares of company stock worth $19,422,568 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

