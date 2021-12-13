Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,389 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.17% of Sun Communities worth $36,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after acquiring an additional 278,517 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,243,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,404,000 after buying an additional 84,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,620,000 after buying an additional 76,907 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Sun Communities by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,753,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,547,000 after buying an additional 164,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,648,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,527,000 after buying an additional 102,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

Sun Communities stock opened at $199.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.01. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.43 and a fifty-two week high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.22%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

