Montis Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Montis Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 323.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $1,587,000. Parker Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 26,554 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in NVIDIA by 8.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 376.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 42,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after buying an additional 33,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 291.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 40,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA stock opened at $301.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $272.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $754.95 billion, a PE ratio of 93.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.