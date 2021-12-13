Siguler Guff Advisers LLC Invests $26,000 in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Clover Health Investments comprises about 0.0% of Siguler Guff Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Clover Health Investments by 284.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the second quarter worth $134,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Clover Health Investments by 28.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Shares of CLOV opened at $4.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $28.85.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $427.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.01 million. Equities analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clover Health Investments news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya purchased 1,739,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLOV. Citigroup began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clover Health Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Clover Health Investments Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.