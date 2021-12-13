Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Purchased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,611 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,900 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $41,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,197,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after purchasing an additional 172,192 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 12.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,123,000 after buying an additional 163,116 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 12.6% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,299,271 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,079,000 after buying an additional 145,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,324,000 after buying an additional 22,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 21.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,016,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,670,000 after buying an additional 178,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $77.92 on Monday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 67.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.12.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

In other news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $183,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $183,668.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

