Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases 756,208 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 3,160.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 780,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 756,208 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $25,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter valued at about $741,875,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,570,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,787,000 after buying an additional 3,636,607 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter valued at about $68,797,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 44.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,242,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,983,000 after buying an additional 1,306,300 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,144,000.

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $29.05 on Monday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $42.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.18.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

